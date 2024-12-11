Centiva Capital LP Sells 17,110 Shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH)

Centiva Capital LP lessened its holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH – Free Report) by 72.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,465 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,110 shares during the quarter. Centiva Capital LP’s holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals were worth $314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. increased its holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 53.4% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 1,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC increased its holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 736.8% in the 3rd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 81,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,940,000 after buying an additional 71,482 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 40,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,954,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 145.3% in the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 37,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,839,000 after buying an additional 22,439 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 59.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 94,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,584,000 after buying an additional 35,284 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Amphastar Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AMPH opened at $43.64 on Wednesday. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.56 and a 52 week high of $65.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 3.43. The company’s fifty day moving average is $47.32 and its 200-day moving average is $44.63. The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 14.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.78.

Insider Buying and Selling

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In related news, CFO William J. Peters sold 7,426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.05, for a total transaction of $386,523.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 94,103 shares in the company, valued at $4,898,061.15. This represents a 7.31 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Yakob Liawatidewi sold 5,214 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.05, for a total transaction of $271,388.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 74,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,900,522.90. This trade represents a 6.51 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 24,533 shares of company stock worth $1,238,842 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 27.10% of the company’s stock.

AMPH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, November 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.33.

View Our Latest Report on AMPH

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a bio-pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States, China, and France. It offers BAQSIMI, a nasal spray for the treatment of severe hypoglycemia; Primatene Mist, an over-the-counter epinephrine inhalation product for the temporary relief of mild symptoms of intermittent asthma; Enoxaparin, to prevent and treat deep vein thrombosis; REXTOVY and Naloxone for opioid overdose; Glucagon for injection emergency kit; and Cortrosyn, for use as a diagnostic agent in the screening of patients with adrenocortical insufficiency.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.