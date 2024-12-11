Centiva Capital LP Makes New Investment in Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP)

Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 5,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $299,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tompkins Financial by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tompkins Financial by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tompkins Financial by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 11,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tompkins Financial by 89.0% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tompkins Financial by 253.2% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.11% of the company’s stock.

Tompkins Financial Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:TMP opened at $76.23 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Tompkins Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $43.09 and a 12 month high of $79.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.46 and a beta of 0.72.

Tompkins Financial Increases Dividend

Tompkins Financial ( NYSEAMERICAN:TMP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.09. Tompkins Financial had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 9.68%. The firm had revenue of $112.51 million during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($2.35) EPS.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th were given a $0.62 dividend. This is a positive change from Tompkins Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 8th. Tompkins Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 53.56%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Tompkins Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $59.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Tompkins Financial Profile

Tompkins Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, leasing, trust and investment management, financial planning and wealth management, and insurance services. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, time deposits, and IRA products, as well as brokered, reciprocal, and municipal money market deposits.

