Centiva Capital LP Makes New Investment in Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP)

Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 30,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,000. Centiva Capital LP owned approximately 0.09% of Resources Connection as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Circumference Group LLC boosted its holdings in Resources Connection by 16.4% in the third quarter. Circumference Group LLC now owns 815,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,906,000 after acquiring an additional 115,000 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in Resources Connection by 32.1% in the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 33,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 8,113 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Resources Connection in the third quarter worth approximately $1,895,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in shares of Resources Connection by 263.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 117,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 85,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Resources Connection by 403.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 13,950 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.23% of the company’s stock.

Resources Connection Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of Resources Connection stock opened at $8.75 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $292.87 million, a PE ratio of 23.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.68. Resources Connection, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.90 and a 52 week high of $14.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.77.

Resources Connection Announces Dividend

Resources Connection ( NASDAQ:RGP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 1st. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $136.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.82 million. Resources Connection had a return on equity of 3.69% and a net margin of 2.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Resources Connection, Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. Resources Connection’s payout ratio is 155.56%.

Resources Connection Company Profile

Resources Connection, Inc provides consulting services to business customers under the Resources Global Professionals name in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers services in the areas of transactions, including integration and divestitures, bankruptcy/restructuring, going public readiness and support, financial process optimization, and system implementation; and regulations, such as accounting regulations, internal audit and compliance, data privacy and security, healthcare compliance, and regulatory compliance.

