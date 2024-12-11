15,254 Shares in Paymentus Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PAY) Bought by Centiva Capital LP

Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in Paymentus Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PAY – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 15,254 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $305,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PAY. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Paymentus by 4,713.1% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 20,552 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 20,125 shares in the last quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Paymentus by 139.1% in the second quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 14,269 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 8,302 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Paymentus by 61.5% in the second quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 42,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $798,000 after purchasing an additional 16,000 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Paymentus by 80.1% in the second quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,461 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI grew its stake in shares of Paymentus by 141.1% in the second quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 2,360 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

PAY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Paymentus from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Paymentus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Paymentus from $23.50 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Paymentus from $25.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Paymentus from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Paymentus currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.80.

In related news, General Counsel Andrew A. Gerber sold 34,272 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.36, for a total transaction of $1,280,401.92. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 97,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,658,478. The trade was a 25.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 87.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE PAY opened at $32.12 on Wednesday. Paymentus Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.77 and a 12 month high of $38.94. The company has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.61 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.40.

Paymentus Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based bill payment technology and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers electronic bill presentment and payment services, enterprise customer communication, and self-service revenue management to billers through a software-as-a-service technology platform.

