Centiva Capital LP Purchases Shares of 156 Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 156 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Swedbank AB increased its stake in Fair Isaac by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 9,822 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,089,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas purchased a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac in the 3rd quarter valued at $445,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 86.3% in the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 760 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 46.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 207,026 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $402,358,000 after acquiring an additional 65,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac in the 2nd quarter valued at $529,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FICO opened at $2,170.00 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2,155.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,809.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.84 billion, a PE ratio of 106.11, a P/E/G ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.36. Fair Isaac Co. has a fifty-two week low of $1,105.65 and a fifty-two week high of $2,402.51.

Several research firms have recently commented on FICO. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,850.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,700.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $2,040.00 price objective on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Thursday, November 7th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $2,100.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $2,324.00 to $2,515.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,022.67.

In other news, EVP James M. Wehmann sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,320.41, for a total value of $8,121,435.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,456,446.95. This trade represents a 6.68 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Thomas A. Bowers sold 2,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,338.21, for a total transaction of $6,266,402.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,489,133.49. This represents a 31.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,929 shares of company stock worth $23,278,612. Company insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

