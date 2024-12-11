Centiva Capital LP Increases Holdings in The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS)

Centiva Capital LP boosted its stake in The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS – Free Report) by 17.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,767 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,476 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP’s holdings in First Bancshares were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of FBMS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in First Bancshares by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,797 shares of the bank’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of First Bancshares by 3,387.8% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,709 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,660 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $322,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of First Bancshares by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 190,928 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,960,000 after buying an additional 16,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. 69.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get First Bancshares alerts:

First Bancshares Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ FBMS opened at $36.63 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The First Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.96 and a twelve month high of $39.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 16.57 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $34.83 and its 200 day moving average is $31.17.

First Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 8th. First Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.25%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FBMS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on First Bancshares in a research report on Saturday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on First Bancshares from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott lowered First Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.17.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on FBMS

About First Bancshares

(Free Report)

The First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The First Bank that provides general commercial and retail banking services. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Retail Bank, Mortgage Banking Division, and Holding Company. It offers deposit services, including checking, NOW, and savings accounts; other time deposits, such as daily money market accounts and longer-term certificates of deposit; and individual retirement and health savings accounts.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.