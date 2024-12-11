Captrust Financial Advisors Has $783,000 Holdings in Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA)

Captrust Financial Advisors decreased its holdings in Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Free Report) by 39.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,816 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,518 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Rush Enterprises were worth $783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RUSHA. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in shares of Rush Enterprises by 93.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 69,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,646,000 after acquiring an additional 33,397 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Rush Enterprises by 34.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,174,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,356,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336,528 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Rush Enterprises during the 3rd quarter worth about $247,000. Algert Global LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rush Enterprises by 284.0% during the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 159,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,432,000 after buying an additional 118,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rush Enterprises by 39.9% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 106,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,634,000 after buying an additional 30,399 shares in the last quarter. 84.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:RUSHA opened at $60.65 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.28. Rush Enterprises, Inc. has a one year low of $40.45 and a one year high of $65.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $57.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.21. The stock has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.09, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.00.

Rush Enterprises ( NASDAQ:RUSHA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.02. Rush Enterprises had a return on equity of 15.43% and a net margin of 3.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Rush Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 12th. Rush Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is 19.10%.

In related news, CEO William M. Rusty Rush sold 117,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.98, for a total transaction of $7,517,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 174,154 shares in the company, valued at $11,142,372.92. This trade represents a 40.29 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven L. Keller sold 43,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.68, for a total transaction of $2,793,960.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 83,365 shares in the company, valued at $5,308,683.20. This represents a 34.48 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 176,000 shares of company stock valued at $11,167,173. 12.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Rush Enterprises from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st.

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States and Canada. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, IC Bus, Blue Bird, and Dennis Eagle.

