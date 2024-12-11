Centiva Capital LP Sells 32,403 Shares of TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC)

Centiva Capital LP trimmed its holdings in TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC – Free Report) (TSE:TA) by 51.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,159 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 32,403 shares during the quarter. Centiva Capital LP’s holdings in TransAlta were worth $312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rubric Capital Management LP boosted its stake in TransAlta by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 5,622,961 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $58,254,000 after purchasing an additional 935,803 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in TransAlta by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,593,023 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,613,000 after purchasing an additional 408,184 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in TransAlta by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,618,296 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,267,000 after purchasing an additional 299,594 shares during the period. Intact Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in TransAlta by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,912,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,557,000 after purchasing an additional 101,200 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in TransAlta by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 929,631 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,582,000 after purchasing an additional 169,219 shares during the period. 59.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on TAC. Scotiabank upgraded TransAlta to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Desjardins reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of TransAlta in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, StockNews.com cut TransAlta from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th.

TransAlta Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of TAC opened at $13.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.43 and a beta of 0.91. TransAlta Co. has a 1 year low of $5.94 and a 1 year high of $13.97. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

TransAlta Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.044 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. TransAlta’s payout ratio is presently 48.65%.

TransAlta Profile

TransAlta Corporation engages in the development, production, and sale of electric energy. It operates through Hydro, Wind and Solar, Gas, Energy Transition, and Energy Marketing segments. The Hydro segment holds interest of approximately 922 megawatts (MW) of owned hydroelectric generating capacity located in Alberta, British Columbia, and Ontario.

