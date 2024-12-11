The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Boosts Stake in Disc Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRON)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Disc Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRON – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,065 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 771 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Disc Medicine were worth $1,428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in Disc Medicine by 76.9% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 568 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Disc Medicine by 45.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Disc Medicine in the 3rd quarter valued at $131,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Disc Medicine in the 2nd quarter worth $129,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Disc Medicine by 44.2% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.70% of the company’s stock.

IRON stock opened at $67.47 on Wednesday. Disc Medicine, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.60 and a 12 month high of $77.60. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of -16.95 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $56.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.06.

Disc Medicine ( NASDAQ:IRON Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.89) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.04) by $0.15. Sell-side analysts forecast that Disc Medicine, Inc. will post -4.05 EPS for the current year.

In other Disc Medicine news, insider William Jacob Savage sold 14,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.45, for a total transaction of $928,277.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,644,507.25. This trade represents a 25.98 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William Richard White sold 7,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.61, for a total transaction of $418,240.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 32,836 shares of company stock worth $2,038,816. 4.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Disc Medicine in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price objective on shares of Disc Medicine in a research note on Monday. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Disc Medicine from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $83.00 price target on shares of Disc Medicine in a research report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Disc Medicine from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Disc Medicine currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.50.

Disc Medicine, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from serious hematologic diseases in the United States. The company has assembled a portfolio of clinical and preclinical product candidates that aim to modify fundamental biological pathways associated with the formation and function of red blood cells, primarily heme biosynthesis and iron homeostasis.

