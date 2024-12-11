Centiva Capital LP Boosts Holdings in Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC)

Centiva Capital LP boosted its position in Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC – Free Report) by 36.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,973 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,598 shares during the quarter. Centiva Capital LP’s holdings in Hancock Whitney were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Hancock Whitney in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hancock Whitney during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hancock Whitney during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 268.9% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hancock Whitney during the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. 81.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HWC. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Hancock Whitney from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Stephens upgraded shares of Hancock Whitney from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Hancock Whitney from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Hancock Whitney from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.00.

Hancock Whitney Price Performance

Shares of Hancock Whitney stock opened at $58.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a PE ratio of 13.06 and a beta of 1.27. Hancock Whitney Co. has a 12-month low of $41.19 and a 12-month high of $62.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.44.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $525.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $363.54 million. Hancock Whitney had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 11.47%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hancock Whitney Co. will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

Hancock Whitney Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 5th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 5th. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.87%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Carleton Richard Wilkins sold 800 shares of Hancock Whitney stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.95, for a total transaction of $40,760.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $810,105. The trade was a 4.79 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John M. Hairston sold 18,000 shares of Hancock Whitney stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.44, for a total transaction of $1,069,920.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 254,026 shares in the company, valued at $15,099,305.44. The trade was a 6.62 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,994 shares of company stock valued at $1,593,710 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hancock Whitney Profile

(Free Report)

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the financial holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides traditional and online banking services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. It offers various transaction and savings deposit products consisting of brokered deposits, time deposits, and money market accounts; treasury management services, secured and unsecured loan products including revolving credit facilities, and letters of credit and similar financial guarantees; and trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, and individuals, and investment advisory and brokerage products.

Further Reading

