Centiva Capital LP Lowers Position in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS)

Centiva Capital LP lessened its stake in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Free Report) by 67.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,122 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP’s holdings in Webster Financial were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Cinctive Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Webster Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,639,000. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its position in Webster Financial by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 1,777,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,845,000 after purchasing an additional 93,929 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Webster Financial by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 28,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after buying an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter. Fourthstone LLC lifted its position in shares of Webster Financial by 569.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 82,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,827,000 after buying an additional 69,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Webster Financial by 180.4% during the 3rd quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 9,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 20,263 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WBS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Webster Financial from $57.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Wedbush increased their target price on Webster Financial from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Webster Financial from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Webster Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Webster Financial from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.08.

Webster Financial Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE WBS opened at $58.94 on Wednesday. Webster Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $39.33 and a 52 week high of $63.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.32. The firm has a market cap of $10.10 billion, a PE ratio of 13.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.29.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.01). Webster Financial had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 18.80%. The company had revenue of $647.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $677.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.55 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Webster Financial Co. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Webster Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.28%.

Insider Activity at Webster Financial

In other Webster Financial news, CAO Albert Jen-Wen Wang sold 4,000 shares of Webster Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.43, for a total value of $209,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $748,333.39. The trade was a 21.89 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Daniel Bley sold 500 shares of Webster Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.91, for a total value of $30,955.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,069,742.89. This represents a 2.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,250 shares of company stock worth $2,105,322. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Webster Financial Company Profile

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of financial products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Consumer Banking.

