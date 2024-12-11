Centiva Capital LP Buys Shares of 15,945 Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX)

Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 15,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 3.1% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 965,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,536,000 after acquiring an additional 29,006 shares in the last quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP bought a new stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin during the second quarter worth $948,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 101.0% during the third quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 221,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,256,000 after acquiring an additional 111,392 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin during the third quarter worth $561,000. Finally, Reinhart Partners LLC. increased its position in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 2.9% during the third quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 2,553,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,035,000 after acquiring an additional 72,240 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.29% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ALEX has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Alexander & Baldwin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 price objective (up previously from $22.00) on shares of Alexander & Baldwin in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Alexander & Baldwin currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.67.

Alexander & Baldwin Stock Down 1.8 %

Alexander & Baldwin stock opened at $19.32 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.16 and a beta of 1.28. Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.53 and a 1-year high of $20.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Alexander & Baldwin Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th will be given a $0.2225 dividend. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 20th. Alexander & Baldwin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 143.55%.

About Alexander & Baldwin

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc (NYSE: ALEX) (A&B) is the only publicly-traded real estate investment trust to focus exclusively on Hawai’i commercial real estate and is the state’s largest owner of grocery-anchored, neighborhood shopping centers. A&B owns, operates and manages approximately 3.9 million square feet of commercial space in Hawai’i, including 22 retail centers, 13 industrial assets and four office properties, as well as 142.0 acres of ground lease assets.

