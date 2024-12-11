Centiva Capital LP Acquires 5,124 Shares of Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. (NYSE:MD)

Centiva Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. (NYSE:MD – Free Report) by 23.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 26,717 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,124 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP’s holdings in Pediatrix Medical Group were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Rubric Capital Management LP grew its position in Pediatrix Medical Group by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 8,275,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,907,000 after acquiring an additional 125,000 shares during the last quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Pediatrix Medical Group by 80.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,023,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,725,000 after acquiring an additional 455,785 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its position in Pediatrix Medical Group by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 787,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,129,000 after acquiring an additional 28,804 shares during the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP grew its position in Pediatrix Medical Group by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 735,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,438,000 after acquiring an additional 83,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Pediatrix Medical Group by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 513,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,953,000 after acquiring an additional 63,581 shares during the last quarter. 97.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MD has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Pediatrix Medical Group from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Pediatrix Medical Group from $10.50 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Pediatrix Medical Group from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. StockNews.com downgraded Pediatrix Medical Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Pediatrix Medical Group from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pediatrix Medical Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.10.

Pediatrix Medical Group Stock Performance

MD stock opened at $14.48 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.84 and its 200-day moving average is $10.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.57. Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.62 and a twelve month high of $16.41.

Pediatrix Medical Group (NYSE:MD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $511.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $498.87 million. Pediatrix Medical Group had a positive return on equity of 12.79% and a negative net margin of 12.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Pediatrix Medical Group

In other Pediatrix Medical Group news, Director Mark S. Ordan sold 27,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.35, for a total transaction of $423,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 138,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,128,784.05. This represents a 16.60 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Mary Ann E. Moore sold 8,108 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $129,728.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 135,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,172,960. This trade represents a 5.63 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Pediatrix Medical Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, maternal-fetal, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty care services in the United States. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians.

