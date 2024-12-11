Centiva Capital LP Purchases Shares of 61,335 Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR)

Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 61,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $320,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nomura during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,783,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Nomura by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,179,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,138,000 after buying an additional 1,713,275 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nomura during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,608,000. Leuthold Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nomura during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,344,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Nomura during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,219,000. 15.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Nomura alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on NMR. StockNews.com cut shares of Nomura from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Nomura in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Nomura in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Nomura Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NMR opened at $6.05 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.64 and its 200 day moving average is $5.71. Nomura Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.13 and a 52 week high of $6.62. The stock has a market cap of $17.96 billion, a PE ratio of 10.25, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.19.

Nomura Profile

(Free Report)

Nomura Holdings, Inc provides various financial services to individuals, corporations, financial institutions, governments, and governmental agencies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Retail, Investment Management, and Wholesale. The Retail segment offers various financial products and investment consultation services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nomura Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nomura and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.