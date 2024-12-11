Centiva Capital LP Sells 2,745 Shares of Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX)

Centiva Capital LP cut its position in Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX – Free Report) by 30.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,745 shares during the quarter. Centiva Capital LP’s holdings in Terex were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Terex by 57.5% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 512 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Terex by 83.3% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 737 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in Terex in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Terex by 74.6% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Terex in the second quarter worth about $109,000. 92.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Terex Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TEX opened at $50.60 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $53.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.77. The firm has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.39, a P/E/G ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.53. Terex Co. has a 52 week low of $48.11 and a 52 week high of $68.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Terex Announces Dividend

Terex ( NYSE:TEX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.15. Terex had a return on equity of 24.92% and a net margin of 9.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.75 earnings per share. Terex’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Terex Co. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. Terex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.93%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on TEX. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Terex from $72.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 20th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Terex from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Terex from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 14th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Terex from $67.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Terex from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Terex currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.56.

Terex Profile

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Materials Processing (MP) and Aerial Work Platforms (AWP). The MP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets materials processing and specialty equipment, includes crushers, washing systems, screens, trommels, apron feeders, material handlers, pick and carry cranes, rough terrain cranes, tower cranes, wood processing, biomass and recycling equipment, concrete mixer trucks and concrete pavers, conveyors, and related components and replacement parts under the Terex, Powerscreen, Fuchs, EvoQuip, Canica, Cedarapids, CBI, Simplicity, Franna, Terex Ecotec, Finlay, ProAll, ZenRobotics, Terex Washing Systems, Terex MPS, Terex Jaques, Terex Advance, ProStack, Terex Bid-Well, MDS, and Terex Recycling Systems brands.

