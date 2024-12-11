BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) Shares Purchased by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Free Report) by 34.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,770 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $766,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the third quarter worth about $28,000. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 920.8% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 735 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.71% of the company’s stock.

Get BioMarin Pharmaceutical alerts:

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Price Performance

BMRN stock opened at $66.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $67.23 and a 200-day moving average of $77.41. The company has a market cap of $12.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.78, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a current ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.15 and a 12-month high of $99.56.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BioMarin Pharmaceutical ( NASDAQ:BMRN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The biotechnology company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $746.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $703.37 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 11.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on BMRN. Barclays cut their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $110.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $116.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $93.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BioMarin Pharmaceutical currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.20.

View Our Latest Research Report on BMRN

Insider Buying and Selling

In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, EVP Charles Greg Guyer sold 5,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.37, for a total transaction of $350,300.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 68,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,573,490.33. This trade represents a 7.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

About BioMarin Pharmaceutical

(Free Report)

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.