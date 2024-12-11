35,028 Shares in First Financial Northwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFNW) Bought by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in First Financial Northwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFNW – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 35,028 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $789,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FFNW. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Financial Northwest by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 368,446 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,575,000 after purchasing an additional 21,447 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in First Financial Northwest during the second quarter worth about $411,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in First Financial Northwest by 45.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 63,223 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after buying an additional 19,670 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in First Financial Northwest by 9.8% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,986 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 1,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of First Financial Northwest during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $188,000. 55.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Financial Northwest Price Performance

First Financial Northwest stock opened at $22.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $205.92 million, a PE ratio of 202.82 and a beta of 0.52. First Financial Northwest, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.24 and a 52 week high of $23.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Analyst Ratings Changes

First Financial Northwest ( NASDAQ:FFNW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The bank reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $20.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.49 million. First Financial Northwest had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 0.66%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that First Financial Northwest, Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded First Financial Northwest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th.

First Financial Northwest Company Profile

First Financial Northwest, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Northwest Bank that provides commercial banking services in Washington. The company offers a range of deposit products, including noninterest-bearing accounts, interest-bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

