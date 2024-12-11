Centiva Capital LP Invests $316,000 in Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC)

Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 4,612 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $316,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 69.9% during the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 55,809 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,823,000 after purchasing an additional 22,963 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Moelis & Company in the third quarter valued at $292,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Moelis & Company in the third quarter valued at $779,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Moelis & Company by 31.5% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,458 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 1,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in Moelis & Company by 322.4% in the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 98,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,714,000 after acquiring an additional 74,800 shares during the last quarter. 91.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Moelis & Company alerts:

Moelis & Company Stock Performance

NYSE MC opened at $73.58 on Wednesday. Moelis & Company has a one year low of $46.24 and a one year high of $81.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $72.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.38. The firm has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a PE ratio of 138.83 and a beta of 1.37.

Moelis & Company Announces Dividend

Moelis & Company ( NYSE:MC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.02. Moelis & Company had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The business had revenue of $273.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.15) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Moelis & Company will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 4th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 4th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 452.83%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MC. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Moelis & Company from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $66.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Moelis & Company in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Moelis & Company from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.17.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Moelis & Company

Moelis & Company Profile

(Free Report)

Moelis & Company operates as an investment banking advisory firm. It offers advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters, as well as strategic, capital structure, and private funds advisory.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Moelis & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moelis & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.