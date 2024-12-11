Captrust Financial Advisors Boosts Position in DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV)

Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV – Free Report) by 61.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,362 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,714 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in DoubleVerify were worth $697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in DoubleVerify in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,015,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of DoubleVerify by 280.9% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 72,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 53,326 shares during the period. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV boosted its holdings in DoubleVerify by 259.8% during the third quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 109,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,846,000 after buying an additional 79,145 shares in the last quarter. III Capital Management acquired a new stake in DoubleVerify during the second quarter valued at $570,000. Finally, Geneva Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in DoubleVerify by 2.8% in the third quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 2,554,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,017,000 after buying an additional 69,780 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.29% of the company’s stock.

DV stock opened at $20.47 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.84. DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.11 and a 12-month high of $43.00. The company has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 55.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.97.

DoubleVerify declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, November 6th that allows the company to repurchase $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CFO Nicola T. Allais sold 1,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.28, for a total transaction of $30,481.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,410,013.44. The trade was a 2.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 8,820 shares of company stock valued at $155,444 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on DV shares. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on DoubleVerify from $30.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of DoubleVerify from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of DoubleVerify in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of DoubleVerify from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Macquarie reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of DoubleVerify in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.67.

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, and data analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides solutions to advertisers that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness and quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

