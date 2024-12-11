7,563 Shares in Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV) Acquired by Centiva Capital LP

Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 7,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ENOV. River Road Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Enovis in the third quarter worth approximately $51,341,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Enovis by 78.6% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,511,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,337,000 after purchasing an additional 665,208 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC lifted its position in Enovis by 66.7% in the second quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 1,104,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,937,000 after purchasing an additional 442,051 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Enovis by 14.5% in the second quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,786,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,929,000 after purchasing an additional 352,116 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in Enovis by 16.8% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,403,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,479,000 after purchasing an additional 346,317 shares during the period. 98.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ENOV opened at $46.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.89 and a 200-day moving average of $44.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.26 and a beta of 1.94. Enovis Co. has a 12-month low of $38.27 and a 12-month high of $65.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Enovis ( NYSE:ENOV Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $505.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $504.44 million. Enovis had a positive return on equity of 4.39% and a negative net margin of 5.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Enovis Co. will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ENOV. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Enovis in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Enovis from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, JMP Securities assumed coverage on Enovis in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.00.

Enovis Corporation operates as a medical technology company focus on developing clinically differentiated solutions worldwide. It also manufactures and distributes medical devices which are used for reconstructive surgery, rehabilitation, pain management, and physical therapy. The company operates through Prevention and Recovery, and Reconstructive segments.

