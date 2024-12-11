Captrust Financial Advisors Buys 938 Shares of Loar Holdings, LLC (NYSE:LOAR)

Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Loar Holdings, LLC (NYSE:LOAR – Free Report) by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,471 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 938 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Loar were worth $781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new position in Loar during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Loar during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Loar during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Linonia Partnership LP purchased a new stake in Loar in the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, RiverPark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Loar in the 2nd quarter valued at about $155,000.

Loar Stock Down 3.7 %

Shares of LOAR opened at $87.72 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $83.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.02. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Loar Holdings, LLC has a twelve month low of $42.57 and a twelve month high of $96.99.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Loar ( NYSE:LOAR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $103.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.30 million. The company’s revenue was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Loar Holdings, LLC will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on LOAR shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Loar from $75.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Loar in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Loar from $64.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th.

Loar Profile

Loar Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets aerospace and defense components for aircraft, and aerospace and defense systems in the United States and internationally. It offers products in various categories, which include airframe components, structural components, avionics, composites, braking system components, de-ice and ice protection, electro-mechanical, engineered materials, flight controls, fluid and motion controls, environmental, metal forming, molded components, and restraints and safety devices.

