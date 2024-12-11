18,470 Shares in Mobileye Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MBLY) Bought by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Mobileye Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MBLY – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 18,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its stake in Mobileye Global by 59.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 107,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,011,000 after purchasing an additional 39,918 shares in the last quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Mobileye Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,567,000. Intellectus Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mobileye Global by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 125,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,537,000 after acquiring an additional 27,975 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mobileye Global during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $988,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Mobileye Global by 258.7% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 336,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,448,000 after purchasing an additional 242,640 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.25% of the company’s stock.

Mobileye Global Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of Mobileye Global stock opened at $16.98 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.41. Mobileye Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.48 and a fifty-two week high of $44.48. The firm has a market cap of $13.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.65 and a beta of 0.43.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on MBLY. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Mobileye Global from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Mobileye Global from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Mobileye Global from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Mobileye Global from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Mobileye Global in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.24.

Mobileye Global Company Profile

Mobileye Global Inc develops and deploys advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving technologies and solutions worldwide. The company operates through Mobileye and Other segments. It offers Driver Assist comprising ADAS and autonomous vehicle solutions that covers safety features, such as real-time detection of road users, geometry, semantics, and markings to provide safety alerts and emergency interventions; Cloud-Enhanced Driver Assist, a solution for drivers with interpretations of a scene in real-time; Mobileye SuperVision Lite, a navigation and assisted driving solution; and Mobileye SuperVision, an operational point-to-point assisted driving navigation solution on various road types and includes cloud-based enhancements, such as road experience management.

Further Reading

