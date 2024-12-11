Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Bought by Veritas Asset Management LLP

Veritas Asset Management LLP increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,742,823 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 629,546 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up about 10.7% of Veritas Asset Management LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Veritas Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,442,720,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PayPay Securities Corp increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 64.6% in the second quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 163 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Bull Oak Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 650.0% in the 2nd quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 300 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Values First Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the third quarter worth $56,000. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 2,190 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $427,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 62,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,171,900. The trade was a 3.39 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $735,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 524,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $110,159,070. This trade represents a 0.66 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,030,183 shares of company stock valued at $1,252,883,795 over the last three months. 10.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com stock opened at $225.04 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $198.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $188.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.37 trillion, a PE ratio of 48.19, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.16. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $143.64 and a 52 week high of $230.08.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.29. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 22.41% and a net margin of 8.04%. The business had revenue of $158.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.28 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AMZN. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $221.00 to $236.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Maxim Group increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $251.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Pivotal Research assumed coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.42.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

