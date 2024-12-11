Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Purchases 6,350 Shares of NuScale Power Co. (NYSE:SMR)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of NuScale Power Co. (NYSE:SMR – Free Report) by 28.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,683 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,350 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in NuScale Power were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SMR. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its position in NuScale Power by 57.2% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 351,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,074,000 after purchasing an additional 128,012 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of NuScale Power during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of NuScale Power in the 3rd quarter valued at about $471,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in NuScale Power by 212.4% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 677,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,843,000 after acquiring an additional 460,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in NuScale Power during the third quarter worth approximately $175,000. 15.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Robert K. Temple sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.57, for a total value of $47,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,496.78. This represents a 26.24 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Jacqueline F. Engel sold 18,186 shares of NuScale Power stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $527,394.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $110,229. The trade was a 82.71 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 427,237 shares of company stock worth $6,053,065. 1.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SMR opened at $22.12 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.04 and its 200 day moving average is $13.83. The stock has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.28 and a beta of 1.33. NuScale Power Co. has a 52-week low of $1.88 and a 52-week high of $32.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

SMR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on NuScale Power from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. CLSA started coverage on shares of NuScale Power in a research note on Friday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.39.

NuScale Power Corporation engages in the development and sale of modular light water reactor nuclear power plants to supply energy for electrical generation, district heating, desalination, hydrogen production, and other process heat applications. It offers NuScale Power Module (NPM), a water reactor that can generate 77 megawatts of electricity (MWe); and VOYGR power plant designs for three facility sizes that are capable of housing from one to four and six or twelve NPMs.

