Angeles Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Angeles Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 46,882 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 800 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for 0.8% of Angeles Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Angeles Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $8,736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in Amazon.com by 1.8% in the second quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 3,076 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $594,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. O Connor Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 2.2% in the third quarter. O Connor Financial Group LLC now owns 2,536 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 0.7% in the third quarter. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,492 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Point Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 4.4% in the third quarter. Cedar Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,324 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mason & Associates Inc boosted its position in Amazon.com by 0.4% in the second quarter. Mason & Associates Inc now owns 13,427 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,595,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AMZN shares. Pivotal Research started coverage on Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $235.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $236.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $237.42.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $225.04 on Wednesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $143.64 and a 52 week high of $230.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $198.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $188.47. The firm has a market cap of $2.37 trillion, a PE ratio of 48.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.16.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $158.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.28 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 22.41% and a net margin of 8.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Matthew S. Garman sold 15,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.19, for a total transaction of $3,054,899.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 349,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,918,559.59. This trade represents a 4.19 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel P. Huttenlocher sold 1,237 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.06, for a total value of $246,237.22. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,958,982.72. The trade was a 4.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,030,183 shares of company stock valued at $1,252,883,795. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

