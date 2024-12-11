Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Purchased by Allen Wealth Management LLC

Allen Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 6.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,170 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the quarter. Allen Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 182,359 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $32,894,000 after buying an additional 43,759 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 3.3% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 33,729 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,084,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 3.6% in the first quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd now owns 154,826 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $27,927,000 after acquiring an additional 5,431 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 4.5% during the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 518,529 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $93,532,000 after purchasing an additional 22,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Innova Wealth Partners lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 40.4% during the first quarter. Innova Wealth Partners now owns 3,308 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 5,502 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.81, for a total transaction of $1,132,366.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 518,911 shares in the company, valued at $106,797,072.91. The trade was a 1.05 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 2,996,362 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.85, for a total transaction of $625,790,203.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 917,416,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,602,535,437.60. This represents a 0.33 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,030,183 shares of company stock worth $1,252,883,795. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com Price Performance

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $225.04 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $198.19 and a 200-day moving average of $188.47. The company has a market capitalization of $2.37 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.19, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.16. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $143.64 and a 52 week high of $230.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.29. Amazon.com had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 22.41%. The firm had revenue of $158.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.28 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on AMZN shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $213.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $237.42.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on AMZN

About Amazon.com

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.