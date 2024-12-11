Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is RWQ Financial Management Services Inc.’s 8th Largest Position

RWQ Financial Management Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 112,642 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,708 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up about 7.3% of RWQ Financial Management Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. RWQ Financial Management Services Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $20,989,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 9.7% during the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 184,594 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,395,000 after purchasing an additional 16,392 shares in the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 51,091 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $9,520,000 after purchasing an additional 5,828 shares during the last quarter. BayBridge Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 51.8% in the 3rd quarter. BayBridge Capital Group LLC now owns 14,368 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,677,000 after buying an additional 4,905 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,847,177 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $550,217,000 after buying an additional 14,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 119,205 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $22,211,000 after buying an additional 19,231 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amazon.com Price Performance

AMZN stock opened at $225.04 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.37 trillion, a P/E ratio of 48.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50-day moving average is $198.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $188.47. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $143.64 and a 1 year high of $230.08.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $158.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.28 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 22.41% and a net margin of 8.04%. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $735,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 524,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,159,070. This trade represents a 0.66 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew S. Garman sold 15,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.19, for a total value of $3,054,899.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 349,261 shares in the company, valued at $69,918,559.59. This trade represents a 4.19 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,030,183 shares of company stock valued at $1,252,883,795 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AMZN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Moffett Nathanson increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $235.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Roth Mkm increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $221.00 to $236.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $237.42.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

