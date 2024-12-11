Whitener Capital Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Whitener Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 80,785 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises approximately 4.3% of Whitener Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Whitener Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $15,053,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 3,076 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $594,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. O Connor Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. O Connor Financial Group LLC now owns 2,536 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,492 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Cedar Point Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cedar Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,324 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Mason & Associates Inc grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mason & Associates Inc now owns 13,427 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,595,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In other news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 2,190 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $427,050.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 62,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,171,900. This represents a 3.39 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 5,502 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.81, for a total value of $1,132,366.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 518,911 shares in the company, valued at $106,797,072.91. The trade was a 1.05 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,030,183 shares of company stock valued at $1,252,883,795 in the last quarter. 10.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $225.04 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $198.19 and its 200 day moving average is $188.47. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $143.64 and a fifty-two week high of $230.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.37 trillion, a PE ratio of 48.19, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $158.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.28 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 22.41% and a net margin of 8.04%. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMZN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Roth Mkm boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.42.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

