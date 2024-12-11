Critical Survey: Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) vs. 180 Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ATNF)

180 Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ATNF – Get Free Report) and Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for 180 Life Sciences and Corbus Pharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 180 Life Sciences 0 0 0 0 0.00 Corbus Pharmaceuticals 0 0 8 1 3.11

Corbus Pharmaceuticals has a consensus target price of $62.00, indicating a potential upside of 286.53%. Given Corbus Pharmaceuticals’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Corbus Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than 180 Life Sciences.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 180 Life Sciences N/A -558.93% -54.10% Corbus Pharmaceuticals N/A -42.28% -32.92%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

This table compares 180 Life Sciences and Corbus Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

4.1% of 180 Life Sciences shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.6% of Corbus Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of 180 Life Sciences shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.0% of Corbus Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

180 Life Sciences has a beta of 0.12, indicating that its stock price is 88% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Corbus Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 2.58, indicating that its stock price is 158% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares 180 Life Sciences and Corbus Pharmaceuticals”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 180 Life Sciences N/A N/A -$19.93 million N/A N/A Corbus Pharmaceuticals $880,000.00 222.01 -$44.60 million ($4.69) -3.42

180 Life Sciences has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Corbus Pharmaceuticals.

Summary

Corbus Pharmaceuticals beats 180 Life Sciences on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About 180 Life Sciences

180 Life Sciences Corp., a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapeutics for unmet medical needs in chronic pain, inflammation, fibrosis, and other inflammatory diseases. The company product development platforms includes fibrosis and anti-tumor necrosis factor (anti-TNF) platform, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trials that focuses on fibrosis and anti-TNF; Synthetic Cannabidiol (CBD) Analogs platform, which are synthetic pharmaceutical grade molecules close or distant analogs of non-psychoactive cannabinoids, such as CBD for the treatment of inflammatory diseases and pain; and a7nAChR platform, an immune suppressive, which is under preclinical trails that focuses on alpha 7 nicotinic acetylcholine receptor. 180 Life Sciences Corp. is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

About Corbus Pharmaceuticals

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops products to defeat serious illness. It develops CRB-701, an antibody drug conjugate (ADC) that targets the expression of Nectin-4 on cancer cells to release a cytotoxic payload of monomethyl auristatin E (MMAE), which is in Phase I clinical trial; CRB-601, an anti-integrin monoclonal antibody that blocks the activation of TGFß expressed on cancer cells for the treatment of solid tumors; CRB-913, a peripherally restricted cannabinoid type-1 (CB1) receptor inverse agonist for the treatment of obesity. It has a licensing agreement with Jenrin Discovery, LLC to develop and commercialize the licensed products, including the Jenrin library of approximately 600 compounds, and multiple issued and pending patent filings. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Norwood, Massachusetts.

