1st Capital Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FISB) & Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) Head to Head Contrast

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC – Get Free Report) and 1st Capital Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FISB – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

Hanmi Financial has a beta of 0.87, suggesting that its share price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, 1st Capital Bancorp has a beta of 0.64, suggesting that its share price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

88.7% of Hanmi Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.1% of 1st Capital Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 1.6% of Hanmi Financial shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hanmi Financial $403.51 million 1.93 $80.04 million $2.08 12.41 1st Capital Bancorp $41.09 million 1.91 $3.54 million N/A N/A

This table compares Hanmi Financial and 1st Capital Bancorp”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Hanmi Financial has higher revenue and earnings than 1st Capital Bancorp.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Hanmi Financial and 1st Capital Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hanmi Financial 0 3 2 0 2.40 1st Capital Bancorp 0 0 0 0 0.00

Hanmi Financial presently has a consensus price target of $24.38, suggesting a potential downside of 5.60%. Given Hanmi Financial’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Hanmi Financial is more favorable than 1st Capital Bancorp.

Profitability

This table compares Hanmi Financial and 1st Capital Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hanmi Financial 14.80% 8.87% 0.83% 1st Capital Bancorp 8.20% N/A N/A

Summary

Hanmi Financial beats 1st Capital Bancorp on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hanmi Financial

Hanmi Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Hanmi Bank that provides business banking products and services in the United States. It offers various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing checking accounts, savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides real estate loans, such as commercial property, construction, and residential property loans; and commercial and industrial loans, such as commercial term loans and commercial lines of credit; and international finance and trade services and products, such as letters of credit, and import and export financing. In addition, it offers small business administration loans for business purposes, which comprise owner-occupied commercial real estate, business acquisitions, start-ups, franchise financing, working capital, improvements and renovations, inventory and equipment, and debt-refinancing, as well as equipment lease financing. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

About 1st Capital Bancorp

1st Capital Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for 1st Capital Bank that provides various banking products and services for businesses, professionals, real estate investors, family commercial entities, and individuals in the Central Coast region of California. It offers checking, saving, money market, savings, and certificate of deposit accounts, as well as individual retirement and health savings accounts; and other services including debit cards, check orders, and cannabis banking services. The company also provides lending services, which includes business, agriculture, and wine industry lending; commercial real estate and personal loans; and small business administration loans, and government guaranteed lending solutions. In addition, it offers electronic banking services including online services, such as personal and business online banking; and cash management services comprising ACH origination, online wire transfer, positive pay, merchant card, and remote deposit capture services. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Salinas, California.

