U.S. GoldMining (NASDAQ:USGO) & Fresnillo (OTCMKTS:FNLPF) Head-To-Head Review

Fresnillo (OTCMKTS:FNLPF – Get Free Report) and U.S. GoldMining (NASDAQ:USGO – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Fresnillo and U.S. GoldMining, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fresnillo 0 1 0 1 3.00 U.S. GoldMining 0 0 1 0 3.00

U.S. GoldMining has a consensus target price of $24.00, suggesting a potential upside of 128.57%. Given U.S. GoldMining’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe U.S. GoldMining is more favorable than Fresnillo.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fresnillo $2.71 billion 2.38 $233.91 million N/A N/A U.S. GoldMining N/A N/A -$9.36 million N/A N/A

This table compares Fresnillo and U.S. GoldMining”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Fresnillo has higher revenue and earnings than U.S. GoldMining.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.5% of U.S. GoldMining shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.0% of U.S. GoldMining shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Fresnillo and U.S. GoldMining’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fresnillo N/A N/A N/A U.S. GoldMining N/A -71.04% -65.02%

Risk & Volatility

Fresnillo has a beta of 0.54, meaning that its stock price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, U.S. GoldMining has a beta of 2.49, meaning that its stock price is 149% more volatile than the S&P 500.

About Fresnillo

Fresnillo plc mines, develops, and produces non-ferrous minerals in Mexico. It operates through seven segments: Fresnillo, Saucito, Ciénega, Herradura, Noche Buena, San Julián, and Juanicipio. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates. Its projects include the Fresnillo silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas; Saucito silver mine situated in the state of Zacatecas; Ciénega gold mine located in the state of Durango; Herradura gold mine situated in the state of Sonora; Noche Buena gold mine located in the state of Sonora; San Julián silver-gold mine situated on the border of Chihuahua/Durango states; and Juanicipio mine located in the state of Zacatecas. It also leases mining equipment; produces gold/silver doré bars; and provides administrative services. The company was founded in 1887 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico. Fresnillo plc operates as a subsidiary of Industrias Peñoles, S.A.B. de C.V.

About U.S. GoldMining

U.S. GoldMining Inc., an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in the United States. The company's primary asset is the 100%-owned Whistler exploration property, a gold-copper exploration project comprising mining claims totaling 53,700 acres located in Yentna Mining District, Alaska. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in Vancouver, Canada. U.S. GoldMining Inc. operates as a subsidiary of GoldMining Inc.

