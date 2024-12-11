Analysts Set Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DSP) PT at $17.75

Shares of Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DSP – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.75.

DSP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Viant Technology from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Viant Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Viant Technology from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Viant Technology in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price target on Viant Technology from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th.

In other Viant Technology news, CFO Larry Madden sold 2,768 shares of Viant Technology stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.23, for a total transaction of $31,084.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 529,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,950,193.04. This trade represents a 0.52 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Max O. Valdes sold 7,500 shares of Viant Technology stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.51, for a total value of $153,825.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 63,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,301,400.52. The trade was a 10.57 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 121,950 shares of company stock valued at $1,953,817 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DSP. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Viant Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Viant Technology by 77.9% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 3,123 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Viant Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $84,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Viant Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $122,000. Finally, Summit Global Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Viant Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $111,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.38% of the company’s stock.

Viant Technology stock opened at $21.37 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.74. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 356.67 and a beta of 1.00. Viant Technology has a twelve month low of $6.31 and a twelve month high of $21.74.

Viant Technology Inc operates as an advertising technology company. It provides Household ID, a people-based innovation that combines digital and personal identifiers into a normalized household profile; AI Bid Optimizer, solution that uses AI to analyze historical bid opportunities to predict the lowest media cost for desired advertisement; and Viant Data Platform, which offers marketers control over their own data with actionable insights into their marketing initiatives within a single platform.

