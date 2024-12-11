Analysts Set Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DSP) PT at $17.75

Shares of Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DSP – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.75.
DSP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Viant Technology from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Viant Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Viant Technology from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Viant Technology in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price target on Viant Technology from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on DSP
Insider Activity at Viant Technology
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Viant Technology
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DSP. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Viant Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Viant Technology by 77.9% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 3,123 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Viant Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $84,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Viant Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $122,000. Finally, Summit Global Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Viant Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $111,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.38% of the company’s stock.
Viant Technology Stock Up 3.5 %
Viant Technology stock opened at $21.37 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.74. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 356.67 and a beta of 1.00. Viant Technology has a twelve month low of $6.31 and a twelve month high of $21.74.
Viant Technology Company Profile
Viant Technology Inc operates as an advertising technology company. It provides Household ID, a people-based innovation that combines digital and personal identifiers into a normalized household profile; AI Bid Optimizer, solution that uses AI to analyze historical bid opportunities to predict the lowest media cost for desired advertisement; and Viant Data Platform, which offers marketers control over their own data with actionable insights into their marketing initiatives within a single platform.
See Also
