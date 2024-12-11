Brokerages Set Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) Price Target at $18.24

Shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.24.
Several research firms recently weighed in on PBR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $16.50 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, August 26th. HSBC cut Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Hsbc Global Res cut Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from $15.40 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th.
NYSE PBR opened at $14.34 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $93.49 billion, a PE ratio of 5.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.17 and its 200 day moving average is $14.49. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a fifty-two week low of $12.90 and a fifty-two week high of $17.91.
The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a $0.5338 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 18.8%. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.25%.
Petróleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras explores, produces, and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; and Gas and Power. The Exploration and Production segment explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily for supplies to the domestic refineries.
