Trevor Brown Buys 100,000 Shares of Braveheart Investment Group plc (LON:BRH) Stock

Braveheart Investment Group plc (LON:BRH – Get Free Report) insider Trevor Brown bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 5 ($0.06) per share, for a total transaction of £5,000 ($6,388.14).

Trevor Brown also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 29th, Trevor Brown acquired 425,000 shares of Braveheart Investment Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share, for a total transaction of £17,000 ($21,719.69).

On Thursday, November 7th, Trevor Brown acquired 2,595,701 shares of Braveheart Investment Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share, for a total transaction of £103,828.04 ($132,653.69).

Shares of Braveheart Investment Group stock opened at GBX 5 ($0.06) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 3.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 4.35. Braveheart Investment Group plc has a 52 week low of GBX 3 ($0.04) and a 52 week high of GBX 9.44 ($0.12). The company has a market capitalization of £3.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.45 and a beta of -0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 18.07, a current ratio of 17.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Braveheart Investment Group plc is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in loan, mezzanine, seed/startup, early venture, late stage, emerging growth, turnaround, distress situations, buyout in growth capital companies. It prefers to invest in materials, industrials, commercial and professional services, consumer discretionary, consumer services, consumer staples, health care, financials, information technology, communication services, media, engineering services, sporting goods and services, biotechnology, internet software, digital, and entertainment.

