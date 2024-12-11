Gabrielle Hase Sells 2,500 Shares of K3 Business Technology Group plc (LON:KBT) Stock

K3 Business Technology Group plc (LON:KBT – Get Free Report) insider Gabrielle Hase sold 2,500 shares of K3 Business Technology Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 122 ($1.56), for a total value of £3,050 ($3,896.77).
K3 Business Technology Group Stock Performance
Shares of K3 Business Technology Group stock opened at GBX 86.50 ($1.11) on Wednesday. K3 Business Technology Group plc has a one year low of GBX 58 ($0.74) and a one year high of GBX 116 ($1.48). The company has a market cap of £38.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,730.00 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.64, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.74. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 68.24 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 77.72.
About K3 Business Technology Group
