Gabrielle Hase Sells 2,500 Shares of K3 Business Technology Group plc (LON:KBT) Stock

K3 Business Technology Group plc (LON:KBT – Get Free Report) insider Gabrielle Hase sold 2,500 shares of K3 Business Technology Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 122 ($1.56), for a total value of £3,050 ($3,896.77).

K3 Business Technology Group Stock Performance

Shares of K3 Business Technology Group stock opened at GBX 86.50 ($1.11) on Wednesday. K3 Business Technology Group plc has a one year low of GBX 58 ($0.74) and a one year high of GBX 116 ($1.48). The company has a market cap of £38.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,730.00 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.64, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.74. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 68.24 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 77.72.

About K3 Business Technology Group

K3 Business Technology Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides computer software and consultancy services in the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Ireland, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, the United States, and internationally. It operates through K3 Products and Third-Party Solutions segments.

