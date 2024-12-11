Stephen Fisher Acquires 115 Shares of Avation PLC (LON:AVAP) Stock

Avation PLC (LON:AVAP – Get Free Report) insider Stephen Fisher purchased 115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of £156 ($199.31) per share, with a total value of £17,940 ($22,920.66).

Avation Price Performance

Shares of AVAP opened at GBX 155.50 ($1.99) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £110.22 million, a P/E ratio of 740.48, a P/E/G ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 1.17. Avation PLC has a twelve month low of GBX 102.80 ($1.31) and a twelve month high of GBX 192 ($2.45). The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 161.20 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 143.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 263.30.

Get Avation alerts:

Avation Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 28th will be issued a GBX 0.50 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 28th. This is an increase from Avation’s previous dividend of $0.02. Avation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3,809.52%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Avation from GBX 280 ($3.58) to GBX 255 ($3.26) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 26th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on AVAP

About Avation

(Get Free Report)

Avation PLC, together with its subsidiaries, leases commercial passenger aircraft to airlines worldwide. The company's fleet includes 13 narrow-body jets, two twin-aisle jets, and 21 ATR 72 twin-engine turboprop aircraft. As of June 30, 2023, the company owned and managed a fleet of 36 aircraft.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Avation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.