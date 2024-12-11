Analysts Set Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) Price Target at $40.00

Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $40.00.

Several research firms have commented on TDC. Northland Securities decreased their target price on shares of Teradata from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Teradata from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Teradata from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Teradata from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Teradata in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th.

Shares of TDC opened at $32.50 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.86. Teradata has a 52 week low of $24.02 and a 52 week high of $49.44. The company has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 38.69, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.01, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.13. Teradata had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 145.40%. The firm had revenue of $440.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $417.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Teradata will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Teradata by 4.6% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,228 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in Teradata by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 10,716 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Teradata by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 27,268 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $942,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Teradata by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 20,949 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Teradata by 88.0% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 955 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. 90.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, an open and connected platform designed to leverage data across an enterprise. Its business consulting services include support services for organizations to establish a data and analytic vision, enable a multi-cloud ecosystem architecture, and identify and operationalize analytical opportunities, as well as to ensure the analytical infrastructure delivers value.

