Mike Powell Acquires 12 Shares of Mondi plc (LON:MNDI) Stock

Mondi plc (LON:MNDI – Get Free Report) insider Mike Powell acquired 12 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,196 ($15.28) per share, for a total transaction of £143.52 ($183.37).

Mike Powell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 7th, Mike Powell acquired 24 shares of Mondi stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,243 ($15.88) per share, for a total transaction of £298.32 ($381.14).

Mondi Stock Down 1.4 %

MNDI stock opened at GBX 1,194 ($15.25) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.41, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of £5.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,613.51, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,279.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,426.84. Mondi plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,149.50 ($14.69) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,719.85 ($21.97).

About Mondi

Mondi plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of packaging and paper solutions in Africa, Western Europe, Emerging Europe, North America, South America, Asia, Australia, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Corrugated Packaging, Flexible Packaging, and Uncoated Fine Paper.

