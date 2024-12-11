Serve Robotics Inc. (NASDAQ:SERV) Receives $16.00 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Serve Robotics Inc. (NASDAQ:SERV – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Strong Buy” by the five ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and three have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.00.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SERV shares. Northland Capmk upgraded Serve Robotics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Northland Securities started coverage on Serve Robotics in a report on Friday, October 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Serve Robotics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on Serve Robotics in a report on Monday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Serve Robotics
Insider Buying and Selling at Serve Robotics
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Serve Robotics
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Serve Robotics during the 3rd quarter valued at $262,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Serve Robotics by 128.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 130,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 73,496 shares during the last quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd purchased a new stake in Serve Robotics in the 3rd quarter worth about $68,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Serve Robotics in the 3rd quarter worth about $333,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Serve Robotics in the 3rd quarter worth about $148,000.
Serve Robotics Stock Performance
Serve Robotics stock opened at $13.74 on Friday. Serve Robotics has a 52-week low of $1.77 and a 52-week high of $24.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.67.
Serve Robotics Company Profile
Serve Robotics Inc designs, develops, and operates low-emission robots that serve people in public spaces with food delivery in the United States. It builds self-driving delivery robots. The company was formerly known as Patricia Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to Serve Robotics Inc in July 2023.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Serve Robotics
- How to Evaluate a Stock Before Buying
- Survey Reveals: Which States Saw the Biggest Investment Gains in 2024?
- What Are Dividend Champions? How to Invest in the Champions
- Amazon’s Healthcare Gamble: A New Era of Medical Disruption
- Stock Market Upgrades: What Are They?
- Semiconductor Giant Synopsys Slides 14% — Time to Take Notice
Receive News & Ratings for Serve Robotics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Serve Robotics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.