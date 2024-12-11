Serve Robotics Inc. (NASDAQ:SERV) Receives $16.00 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Serve Robotics Inc. (NASDAQ:SERV – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Strong Buy” by the five ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and three have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.00.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SERV shares. Northland Capmk upgraded Serve Robotics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Northland Securities started coverage on Serve Robotics in a report on Friday, October 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Serve Robotics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on Serve Robotics in a report on Monday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Serve Robotics

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Serve Robotics

In other news, COO Touraj Parang sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.99, for a total transaction of $649,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,163,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,113,072.61. This trade represents a 4.12 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Ali Kashani sold 9,719 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.77, for a total value of $85,235.63. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,355,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,425,437.26. This represents a 0.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 165,961 shares of company stock worth $1,751,058. Corporate insiders own 21.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Serve Robotics during the 3rd quarter valued at $262,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Serve Robotics by 128.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 130,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 73,496 shares during the last quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd purchased a new stake in Serve Robotics in the 3rd quarter worth about $68,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Serve Robotics in the 3rd quarter worth about $333,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Serve Robotics in the 3rd quarter worth about $148,000.

Serve Robotics Stock Performance

Serve Robotics stock opened at $13.74 on Friday. Serve Robotics has a 52-week low of $1.77 and a 52-week high of $24.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.67.

Serve Robotics Company Profile

Serve Robotics Inc designs, develops, and operates low-emission robots that serve people in public spaces with food delivery in the United States. It builds self-driving delivery robots. The company was formerly known as Patricia Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to Serve Robotics Inc in July 2023.

