Lucy Walker Purchases 4,750 Shares of Aurora Investment Trust plc (LON:ARR) Stock

Aurora Investment Trust plc (LON:ARR – Get Free Report) insider Lucy Walker purchased 4,750 shares of Aurora Investment Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 226 ($2.89) per share, for a total transaction of £10,735 ($13,715.34).

ARR opened at GBX 232 ($2.96) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 239.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 251.55. Aurora Investment Trust plc has a 1 year low of GBX 223.70 ($2.86) and a 1 year high of GBX 276 ($3.53). The firm has a market cap of £176.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 331.43 and a beta of 1.29.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st were given a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 31st. This represents a yield of 1.18%. Aurora Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 428.57%.

Aurora Investment Trust plc is an open-ended equity mutual fund launched by Mars Asset Management Limited. The fund is managed by Phoenix Asset Management Partners Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. The fund makes its investments across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in equity securities, but with some exposure to fixed interest also.

