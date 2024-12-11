Angela Noon Purchases 6 Shares of Spectris plc (LON:SXS) Stock

Spectris plc (LON:SXS – Get Free Report) insider Angela Noon bought 6 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 2,552 ($32.61) per share, for a total transaction of £153.12 ($195.63).

SXS opened at GBX 2,658 ($33.96) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 991.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 2,548.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 2,820.61. Spectris plc has a 1-year low of GBX 2,370 ($30.28) and a 1-year high of GBX 3,861 ($49.33).

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,950 ($37.69) target price on shares of Spectris in a research report on Monday, September 2nd. Shore Capital upgraded Spectris to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 4,707.50 ($60.14).

Spectris plc provides precision measurement solutions worldwide. It operates through Spectris Scientific, Spectris Dynamics, and Other segments. The Spectris Scientific segment provides advanced sensors and instruments used to measure, analyze, and characterize materials; and monitor ultra-clean manufacturing environments.

