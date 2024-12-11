Brokerages Set Stella-Jones Inc. (TSE:SJ) PT at C$88.00

Stella-Jones Inc. (TSE:SJ – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$88.00.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SJ shares. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Stella-Jones from C$95.00 to C$85.00 in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Stella-Jones from C$97.00 to C$81.00 in a report on Thursday, November 7th. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Stella-Jones from C$103.00 to C$88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, CIBC cut their target price on shares of Stella-Jones from C$99.00 to C$83.00 in a report on Thursday, November 7th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Stella-Jones Trading Down 2.1 %

In other Stella-Jones news, Senior Officer Richard Cuddihy bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$70.85 per share, for a total transaction of C$35,424.00. Also, Director Rhodri Harries bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$69.50 per share, with a total value of C$347,500.00. Insiders bought 10,750 shares of company stock valued at $753,042 over the last three months. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of SJ opened at C$72.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.08, a current ratio of 6.57 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Stella-Jones has a 1 year low of C$67.13 and a 1 year high of C$98.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$80.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$86.41. The firm has a market cap of C$4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.64.

Stella-Jones Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. Stella-Jones’s payout ratio is 18.09%.

About Stella-Jones

Stella-Jones Inc produces and sells pressure-treated wood products in Canada and the United States. It operates through two segments, Pressure-Treated Wood; and Logs and Lumber. The company offers railway ties and timbers for short line and commercial railroad operators; and wood utility poles for electrical utilities and telecommunication companies.

Further Reading

