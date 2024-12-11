Stuart Lorimer Acquires 24 Shares of A.G. BARR p.l.c. (LON:BAG) Stock

A.G. BARR p.l.c. (LON:BAG – Get Free Report) insider Stuart Lorimer purchased 24 shares of A.G. BARR stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 628 ($8.02) per share, for a total transaction of £150.72 ($192.56).

LON:BAG opened at GBX 628 ($8.02) on Wednesday. A.G. BARR p.l.c. has a 12 month low of GBX 474.50 ($6.06) and a 12 month high of GBX 686 ($8.76). The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 622.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 624.93. The firm has a market cap of £698.59 million, a PE ratio of 1,962.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd were given a dividend of GBX 3.10 ($0.04) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.47%. A.G. BARR’s payout ratio is 5,000.00%.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of A.G. BARR in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th.

A.G. BARR p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells soft drinks and cocktail solutions in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in three segments: Soft drinks, Cocktail solutions, and Other. The company provides carbonated and flavored soft drinks, brewed drinks, pre-mixed cocktails, mixers, syrups, various fruit purees, boost drinks, energy stimulation drinks, sport drinks, iced coffee, oat drinks, spring and sparkling water, fruit juices, and other non-alcoholic beverages.

