Simon Lincoln Deacon Buys 603,613 Shares of Light Science Technologies Holdings Plc (LON:LST) Stock

Light Science Technologies Holdings Plc (LON:LST – Get Free Report) insider Simon Lincoln Deacon acquired 603,613 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share, for a total transaction of £18,108.39 ($23,135.80).
Shares of LST opened at GBX 2.85 ($0.04) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £9.24 million, a PE ratio of -277.00 and a beta of -0.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 2.56 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 2.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.53, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.14. Light Science Technologies Holdings Plc has a twelve month low of GBX 2.20 ($0.03) and a twelve month high of GBX 3.80 ($0.05).
