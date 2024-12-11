Simon Lincoln Deacon Buys 603,613 Shares of Light Science Technologies Holdings Plc (LON:LST) Stock

Light Science Technologies Holdings Plc (LON:LST – Get Free Report) insider Simon Lincoln Deacon acquired 603,613 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share, for a total transaction of £18,108.39 ($23,135.80).

Shares of LST opened at GBX 2.85 ($0.04) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £9.24 million, a PE ratio of -277.00 and a beta of -0.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 2.56 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 2.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.53, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.14. Light Science Technologies Holdings Plc has a twelve month low of GBX 2.20 ($0.03) and a twelve month high of GBX 3.80 ($0.05).

Light Science Technologies Holdings Plc develops and manufactures electronic boards. It operates in two segments: Contract Electronics Manufacture and Controlled Environment Agriculture. The company offers lighting and technology products for the controlled environment agriculture sector. It also provides PCBs that are used in various sectors, including audio, automotive, electronics, gas detection, lighting, and pest control.

