Brokerages Set Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) Price Target at $56.80

Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $57.80.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TNL shares. Tigress Financial raised their target price on Travel + Leisure from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Truist Financial raised their target price on Travel + Leisure from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Barclays raised their target price on Travel + Leisure from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Travel + Leisure from $49.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Travel + Leisure from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th.

In related news, Director Stephen P. Holmes sold 80,000 shares of Travel + Leisure stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.55, for a total transaction of $3,804,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 362,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,258,129.85. This trade represents a 18.06 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Geoffrey Richards sold 9,400 shares of Travel + Leisure stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.56, for a total value of $531,664.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 111,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,289,585.12. This represents a 7.79 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 104,455 shares of company stock worth $5,075,834. 4.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Travel + Leisure by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,553,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,584,000 after purchasing an additional 13,870 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Travel + Leisure by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,412,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,547,000 after purchasing an additional 57,587 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Travel + Leisure by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 792,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,540,000 after purchasing an additional 138,153 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Travel + Leisure by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 725,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,628,000 after purchasing an additional 136,281 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Travel + Leisure by 440.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 614,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,624,000 after purchasing an additional 500,554 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TNL opened at $53.81 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.47. Travel + Leisure has a 1-year low of $36.77 and a 1-year high of $56.91. The company has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of 9.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.63.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.08. Travel + Leisure had a negative return on equity of 48.06% and a net margin of 10.99%. The firm had revenue of $993.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Travel + Leisure will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. Travel + Leisure’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.96%.

Travel + Leisure Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides hospitality services and travel products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers, as well as provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and property management services at resorts.

