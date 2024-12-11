Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG) Board Announces Share Buyback Plan

Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG – Get Free Report) announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, December 9th, RTT News reports. The company plans to buyback $10.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the insurance provider to repurchase up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Heritage Insurance Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HRTG opened at $12.33 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $378.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Heritage Insurance has a 12 month low of $5.51 and a 12 month high of $16.90.

Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The insurance provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.25. Heritage Insurance had a net margin of 9.10% and a return on equity of 29.17%. The company had revenue of $211.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.28) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Heritage Insurance will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Heritage Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Heritage Insurance

In related news, Director Nicholas George Pappas sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.64, for a total value of $50,560.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 76,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $964,608.96. This trade represents a 4.98 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Heritage Insurance Company Profile

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial residential insurance products. The company offers personal residential insurance in Alabama, California, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Maryland, Massachusetts, Mississippi, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Rhode Island, South Carolina, and Virginia; commercial residential insurance for properties in Florida, New Jersey, and New York; and licensed in the state of Pennsylvania, as well as personal residential and wind-only property insurance.

