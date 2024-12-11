Share Buyback Program Announced by Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) Board

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Free Report) declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, December 9th, RTT News reports. The company plans to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the real estate investment trust to reacquire up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. JMP Securities decreased their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised Alexandria Real Estate Equities to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $129.00 to $124.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective (down from $130.00) on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.82.

NYSE ARE opened at $104.48 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $18.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.15. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a 52 week low of $102.89 and a 52 week high of $135.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $112.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $116.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.38 by ($1.42). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 1.31%. The firm had revenue of $791.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $766.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.26 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alexandria Real Estate Equities will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.05%. This is an increase from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is 317.07%.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since our founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

