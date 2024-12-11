FY2024 Earnings Estimate for GRI Bio Issued By HC Wainwright

GRI Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRI – Free Report) – Research analysts at HC Wainwright issued their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for GRI Bio in a research note issued on Monday, December 9th. HC Wainwright analyst M. Keller anticipates that the company will earn ($3.04) per share for the year. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for GRI Bio’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.90) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.68) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($0.38) EPS and FY2028 earnings at ($0.31) EPS.

Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets increased their target price on GRI Bio from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th.

NASDAQ GRI opened at 0.93 on Tuesday. GRI Bio has a 12 month low of 0.30 and a 12 month high of 65.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is 0.70 and its 200-day moving average price is 1.24.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in GRI Bio stock. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in GRI Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRI – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 50,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned about 9.23% of GRI Bio as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.95% of the company’s stock.

GRI Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on treating inflammatory, fibrotic, and autoimmune diseases in the United States. Its product pipeline comprises GRI-0621, which is in phase II clinical development for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; GRI-0803 which is in phase I trial for the treatment of systematic lupus erythematosus; GRI-0124, which is in pre-clinical development for the treatment of primary sclerosing cholangitis; and GRI-0729 in pre-clinical development.

