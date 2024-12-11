Stephens Upgrades First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) to Overweight

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Stephens from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of First Financial Bancorp. from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th.

First Financial Bancorp. Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FFBC opened at $28.94 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. First Financial Bancorp. has a 1-year low of $20.59 and a 1-year high of $31.18. The company has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.47 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.20.

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.01. First Financial Bancorp. had a net margin of 18.55% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The business had revenue of $302.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that First Financial Bancorp. will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at First Financial Bancorp.

In related news, insider James R. Shank sold 3,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.34, for a total value of $97,458.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $404,951.16. The trade was a 19.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard S. Dennen sold 4,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total transaction of $122,080.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 70,652 shares in the company, valued at $2,120,266.52. This represents a 5.44 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,700 shares of company stock valued at $335,429. 2.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Financial Bancorp.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in First Financial Bancorp. in the second quarter worth $300,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in First Financial Bancorp. by 25.2% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 166,170 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,192,000 after purchasing an additional 33,464 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its position in First Financial Bancorp. by 10.1% in the second quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,425 shares of the bank’s stock worth $743,000 after purchasing an additional 3,067 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in First Financial Bancorp. in the second quarter worth $762,000. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new stake in First Financial Bancorp. in the third quarter worth $2,792,000. Institutional investors own 77.23% of the company’s stock.

First Financial Bancorp. Company Profile

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois. The company offers checking, savings, and money-market accounts; and accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers.

