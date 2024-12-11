Stephens Upgrades Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) to Overweight

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Stephens from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Hancock Whitney from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Hancock Whitney from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Hancock Whitney from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

Get Hancock Whitney alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Hancock Whitney

Hancock Whitney Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HWC opened at $58.15 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $55.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Hancock Whitney has a 12-month low of $41.19 and a 12-month high of $62.40. The firm has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.06 and a beta of 1.27.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.02. Hancock Whitney had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 19.30%. The firm had revenue of $525.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $363.54 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.12 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Hancock Whitney will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Michael M. Achary sold 8,431 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.55, for a total value of $443,049.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,857,669. The trade was a 13.42 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John M. Hairston sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.44, for a total value of $1,069,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 254,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,099,305.44. This trade represents a 6.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,994 shares of company stock worth $1,593,710 in the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hancock Whitney

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in Hancock Whitney during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $844,000. Quest Partners LLC boosted its position in Hancock Whitney by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 33,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,694,000 after purchasing an additional 13,243 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Hancock Whitney during the 3rd quarter worth $2,605,000. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its position in Hancock Whitney by 35.4% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 102,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,884,000 after acquiring an additional 26,705 shares during the period. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in Hancock Whitney during the 3rd quarter worth $508,000. 81.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Hancock Whitney

(Get Free Report)

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the financial holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides traditional and online banking services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. It offers various transaction and savings deposit products consisting of brokered deposits, time deposits, and money market accounts; treasury management services, secured and unsecured loan products including revolving credit facilities, and letters of credit and similar financial guarantees; and trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, and individuals, and investment advisory and brokerage products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hancock Whitney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hancock Whitney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.